More than £200,000 helping prevent 'unsightly tv aerials' across Harrogate

A contract for more than £200,000 is up for grabs to help prevent 'unsightly' aerials being installed at council owned residential blocks across the district.

Harrogate Borough Council issued the tender last month (October,13) for a contractor to upgrade communal digital aerials and give residents access to digital terrestrial, radio and additional television signals.

Responsibility for the upkeep of the communal aerials falls on the council and by organising the upgrades it also believes this will prevent potential issues arising if residents carry out the work themselves.

Council documents say: "By maintaining these aerials it avoids the need for residents to install their own, or additional, aerials which contravene Planning Regulations and give an unsightly and cluttered appearance to the roofs of dwellings."

Bidding for the contract closes tomorrow (November 7).