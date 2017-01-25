Mayor’s praise for long serving council staff

Seven members of the Harrogate Borough Council team have been praised for their contribution during a long service awards ceremony.

The Mayor of Harrogate Coun Nick Brown and the council’s chief executive Wallace Sampson presented certificates to seven, who between them have clocked up 130 years of service with the council, during the ceremony earlier this week.

Awards were presented to: Paul Beales (10 years), Andrew Siddall (10 years), David Houlgate (20 years), Clare McKenzie (20 years), Sarah Leachman (20 years), Gillian Ritchie (20 years) and Deborah Whiteoak (30 years).

Councillor Brown said: “This is one of those splendid occasions that I really like to attend.

“In this day and age people who have served ten, twenty or thirty years are few and far between.

“It’s an opportunity to say thank you to those officers who have given sterling, dedicated service to Harrogate Borough Council.”

