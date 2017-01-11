Knaresborough to have by-election for disqualified councillor's seat

After a Conservative Knaresborough Town Councillor was disqualified for failure to attend meetings a by-election will now be held for the vacant seat.

The seat on the King James ward in the town was held by Councillor Matt Joy but became vacant after he was automatically disqualified for failing to attend any council meeting in six months.

Now a by-election will be held to fill the vacancy on Thursday January 19.

There are three polling stations in the town for residents to cast their vote which will be open from 7am -10pm on January 19 only.

Polling stations:

Knaresborough House

Knaresborough Cricket Club

Calcutt and Forest Moor Village Hall

(Please make sure you know your polling station)

Candidates:

Ed Darling (Conservative)

Bob Frendt (UKIP)

Boadecea Macleod (Green)

Emma Walsh (Lib)