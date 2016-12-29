Go-ahead for 150 homes plan in Collingham initially refused by Leeds council

Proposals to build 150 homes in Collingham - initially refused by Leeds City Council - have been given the go-ahead by Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid has granted permission for a total of 900 new homes across three sites in Leeds.

The sites, in Bramhope, East Ardsley and Collingham, will now be open to development despite a furious battle to stop the plans lasting several years.

In Bramhope, plans have been passed for 380 homes, and 370 in East Ardsley.

Mr Javid, agreeing with inspector’s reports after a series of inquiries earlier this year, said there was a “desperate need” for affordable homes to be built.

Access to the site in Collingham would not necessarily harm the appearance of the village, the report found.

It added that its character would not be significantly affected, and there would be no adverse impact of the living conditions of those already living in the vicinity.

While Collingham residents had raised concerns over flooding risks, it was felt that enhanced defences proposed would be of general benefit to the whole of the village.

In East Ardsley, permission has been granted for 370 dwellings and access off Bradford Road.

Acknowledging that queuing at Thorpe Lane junction would be made slightly worse, inspectors found, this would not be to an extent which would merit a refusal.

In Bramhope, plans for 380 homes and a convenience store off Breary Lane were passed, although access should be reserved for future consideration.

“Contrary to the views of the council’s witness, the site does not play a vital role in the character of Bramhope,” inspectors said.

“The village does not have a single, distinct form and consequently is readily capable of accepting change.”