Election 2017: Conservatives hold Skipton and Ripon

Julian Smith has been re-elected as MP for Skipton and Ripon.

Mr Smith was officially named as the constituency’s Member of Parliament, having secured 36,425 votes (62.7%), after 4am on Friday.

His share of the vote increased by 6,177 votes (7.3 per cent) from 30,248 in 2015, but his majority fell by 776.

Speaking at the count, Mr Smith said: “I’d like to thank everybody who has been at polling stations today, everybody who has counted tonight into this late hour who have made our democracy run smoothly in Skipton and Ripon.

“I’d like to thank my fellow candidates, their party members my party members and activists, the police and everybody else at Craven District Council who have been involved in making this again such an efficient election count.

“I’m deeply privileged to be re-elected as Skipton and Ripon’s MP.

“I will do whatever I can for anybody in this constituency and continue to work hard to ensure that I represent Skipton and Ripon for everyone, however they voted and that I do that to the best of my ability, as the results from tonight’s General Election look as if its going to be a very interesting political national period. “But the core responsibility and task I’ve been given tonight is to represent this stunning area and make sure we get the very best deal in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations and beyond.”

Mr Smith’s closest challenger was Labour candidate Alan Woodhead, with 28.3 per cent of the vote.

Election turnout for the Skipton And Ripon constituency was 74.69 per cent.

Results in full

Andy Brown (Green) 3,734 votes (6.4%)

Jack Malcolm Hopper Render (The Yorkshire Party) 1,539 votes (2.6%)

Julian Richard Smith (Conservative) 36,425 votes (62.7%)

Alan Peter Woodhead (Labour) 16,440 votes (28.3%)

