Election 2017: Conservatives hold Selby and Ainsty

Conservative Party candidate Nigel Adams has retained the Selby and Ainsty seat with a majority of 13,772.

MP since 2010, Mr Adams is returned to Parliament for the constituency with 32,921 votes (58.7 per cent).

His share of the vote increased by 5,196 votes (three per cent) from 27,725 in 2015, and his majority increased by 215.

His closest challenger was Labour candidate David Bowgett, with 34.1 per cent of the vote.

The turnout for the Selby & Ainsty constituency was 74.07 per cent, up from 69.8 per cent in 2015.

Results in full

Nigel Adams (Conservative) 32,921 votes (58.7%)

David Bowgett (Labour) 19,149 votes (34.1%)

Callum Delhoy (Liberal Democrat) 2,293 votes (4.1%)

Tony Pycroft (UKIP) 1,713 votes (3.1%)

