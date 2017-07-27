Search

Councillors challenge plan for traveller sites on green belt land in Knaresborough

The additional need for six new pitches for travellers was identified by HBC to meet demand up to 2032
Harrogate Borough Council (HBC) has defended plans to allocate green belt land for permanent travellers sites, after Knaresborough town councillors raised their concerns the move could leave a chink in the armour of planning policy.

As part of a continuing series of pieces covering the developing Local Plan, The Advertiser has examined the state of additional travellers sites to meet demand across the district.