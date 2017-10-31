Contract for almost £1 million car park 'face lift' in Harrogate

Close to £1 million could be put towards upgrading a council owned car park in Harrogate.

Refurbishment work is being proposed for West Park Multi- storey car park on Tower Street following a tender issued in August for a £950,00 contract.

Members of Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet will be asked on Wednesday, November 15 to approve a recommended contractor to carry out the work on the 1970s building next year.

Councillor Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Sustainable Transport said: “On Wednesday 15 November, the council’s Cabinet will consider a report asking for approval to appoint a recommended contractor to undertake significant investment to upgrade works at West Park Multi- Storey Car Park in Harrogate, which will include repairs to the building and modernising the building’s façade.

“If approved, it is envisaged that work on the car park will commence in early 2018 and timescales will be agreed with the contractor. We will provide further details on the work being undertaken in due course.”

The car park has more than 340 spaces split across 10 level decks. An ‘architectural face lift’ is needed according to the tender issued by the council for the site. Bidding for the contract closed in October.

Approval was given to an application for work to the roof and external elevations in July.