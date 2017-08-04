Communities from across Harrogate call for more time in homes row

More time is needed to prepare challenges against Harrogate Borough Council’s (HBC) plans for additional housing sites across the district, according to residents’ action groups.
HBC has proposed 25 new housing sites as part of its Local Plan in order to meet housing demand through to 2035. All of these could be put forward depending on the responses received through its consultation, which runs until Friday, August 25.
Almost Done!
Registering with Harrogate Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.