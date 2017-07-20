Campaigners gather outside Crescent Gardens over new settlement recommendations

Campaigners vowed they will continue the fight against proposals for 3,000 new homes in a North Yorkshire village until the first brick is laid, as they protested recommendations for the plans outside council offices.
The Keep Green Hammerton Green action group gathered outside the Harrogate Borough Council’s office of Crescent Gardens last night with banners in hand. They have questioned reports which they say contributed to the area being recomended as a site for a new settlement.
Almost Done!
Registering with Harrogate Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.