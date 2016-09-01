Police seeking witnesses after Harrogate incident

Harrogate police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a road collision.

A blue Citroen Saxo was being driven on Knaresborough Road towards the Empress roundabout.

As the car drove past Lancaster Park Road, a small, dark-coloured car pulled out of the layby outside Caseco and the Interior Shop.

The Saxo crashed into the pedestrian barriers. It is also believed that the driver of the Saxo collided with a vehicle on Lancaster Park Road. Nobody was seriously injured.

The incident happened at 7pm on Monday, August 29, 2016.

Officers are seeking any witnesses to the incident, especially the drivers of the small, dark-coloured car and the vehicle that was hit on Lancaster Park Road who may have important information.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kris Randall. You can also email him on Kristian.Randall@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number 12160156983 when responding.

The driver of the Citroen Saxo, a man in his 20s from Harrogate, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving without appropriate insurance, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and failing to provide a specimen. He was bailed to appear in front of Harrogate magistrates at a later date.