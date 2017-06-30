Police search for missing 14-year-old from Knaresborough

Police are looking for a boy who went missing from his home in a village near Knaresborough this afternoon.

They say they are "very concerned" for Kyle Dunn who last seen leaving his home in Scotton around 4.45pm.

Kyle Dunn

Officers want to hear from anyone who might have seen him.

They are asking hotels, guest houses and public transport providers in the Knaresborough, Harrogate and Ripon areas to get in touch if they think they have seen him.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit trousers a grey hooded top and orange trainers.

Call 101.