Police name teenage victim of fatal Pool collision

Police have today confirmed that an 18-year-old woman has died in hospital after being airlifted from the scene of a serious road collision in Pool-in-Wharfedale.

The woman has been named as Kate Whalley, from Pool-in-Wharfedale.

Floral tributes at the scene of the fatal incident on the A660 Leeds Road, Pool In Wharfedale, near Leeds. Pictures by James Hardisty.

She was pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary in the early hours of Saturday.

Ms Whalley was a pedestrian when she was seriously injured in a collision with a black Ford Fiesta ST on the A660 Leeds Road, near to the junction with Old Pool Bank, at about 4.40pm on Thursday.

Around 20 floral tributes have been left at the scene of the tragedy.

A note attached to one reads: “Beautiful flowers for a beautiful girl. Will miss you forever. Love you always.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

One friend who was visiting the scene on Sunday afternoon, said: “She was an absolutely stunning and incredible person. She was amazing.”

West Yorkshire Police said Ms Whalley’s family is being supported by a police family liaison officer and that officers from the force’s major collision enquiry team are continuing enquiries into the incident.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 22-year-old man, from Harrogate, was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Mathew Tunney said: “We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the black Ford Fiesta ST, which is believed to have travelled from Ilkley, at any point on its journey to the scene of the collision.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured either the incident itself or the movements of the Fiesta in the time leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1347 of June 22.