Police investigate aggravated burglary in Huddersfield

Three men forced their way into a house in West Yorkshire today and assaulted a man during an aggravated burglary.

Police were called to an address in Willwood Avenue in Oakes at around 1.37pm and a 21-year-old male occupant who was assaulted was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson of Kirklees CID said: “This incident has happened during the day in a busy residential area and I am certain that people will have seen or heard something. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious, or who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting 13170322271. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.