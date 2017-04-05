Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing woman, 61

POLICE in North Yorkshire are increasingly concerned about a woman who has gone missing from her home in a village near Skipton.

Pamela Morris, 61, of Glusburn, was last seen near a bus stop on Main St, Crosshills at around 8.30am yesterday. (Tues April 4).

Pamela has connections to Bolton Abbey and it is believed she may have travelled to this area.

Pamela is described as a white woman, of slim build and around 5 ft 7in tall with collar length brown hair.

When she was last seen, Pamela was wearing either a turquoise anorak or a black Karrimor jacket, jeans, a grey woollen turtle neck top with dark tan coloured walking boots.

Anyone who has seen Pamela or who knows her whereabouts is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference 12170057233. Information can also be provided to the charity Missing People by calling or texting 116 000.