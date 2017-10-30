Police find body in search for missing Yorkshire 17-year-old

Police searching for a missing 17-year-old from Yorkshire have found a body in the sea off the coast of England.
Police in Cornwall searching for missing Harrogate teenager Dom Sowa have discovered a body in the sea.
Dom was reported missing on Sunday and was reportedly staying in Newquay.
The body of a man was pulled from the water just after midday, but formal identification is yet to take place.
The family has been informed.
