Police find body in search for missing Yorkshire 17-year-old

Dom Sowa. Photo: Devon and Cornwall Police
Police in Cornwall searching for missing Harrogate teenager Dom Sowa have discovered a body in the sea.

Dom was reported missing on Sunday and was reportedly staying in Newquay.

The body of a man was pulled from the water just after midday, but formal identification is yet to take place.

The family has been informed.