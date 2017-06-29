Police close road in Harrogate after car flips onto its roof

Emergency services have responded after a serious crash in Harrogate which resulted in a road being closed.
Police and paramedics were called to Cold Bath Road earlier this evening after a car overturned and landed on its roof.
The road was closed in both directions until shortly after 7pm, with drivers being urged to avoid the area.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said she could not comment further at this stage as the investigation was ongoing.
