Police arrest two men after television stolen from Harrogate supermarket

Two men are being questioned by police over the theft of a television from a Harrogate supermarket.

Officers were alerted after the duo raised the suspicions of security staff at Asda earlier today.

The men, aged 20 and 21, are being held in custody in connection with the theft.

It took place at the supermarket in Bower Road at around 12.20pm.

Meanwhile, police want to hear from anyone who has information which might help the ongoing investigation.

Email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or all North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sheree Evans.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170111810 when providing details.