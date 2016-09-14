Police appeal for photos

North Yorkshire Police has launched a contest to find a photo that will take pride of place in its new headquarters.

The competition – called My North Yorkshire – asks members of the public to sum up what they love about the county in a single photograph.

The winning image will be picked by a judging panel and will be displayed at the force’s new HQ, Alverton Court in Northallerton, which is currently being developed.

There’s no need for images to be police-themed but they must have been taken in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Tim Madgwick said: “From Settle to Scarborough and Ripon to Reeth, North Yorkshire is a truly stunning county.

“Our new headquarters is the perfect chance to reflect this and remind ourselves how lucky we are to live and work in one of England’s safest – and arguably most beautiful – counties.”

Entries should be emailed to MyNorthYorkshire@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk as large-format jpegs by November 1. Ideally entrants need to use a camera that creates 8MB images or larger.