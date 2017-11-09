Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending November 3.

Harrogate

Erection of single storey side and rear extension and demolition of single storey rear extension and garage at 179 Bilton Lane, Harrogate for M Groundwater.

Display of one non illuminated flat panel sign attached to fence for directional purposes on the corner of Claro Road and Claro Way at Unit 1 Claro Way, Harrogate for B Bailey.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 5 (provision of open space and play facilities), 13 (prevention measures to avoid deposition of aggregates on highways) and 14 (site compound, parking and storage) of permission 14/00259/OUTMAJ - Outline planning application for the erection of 124 dwellings with associated open space, access and landscaping with access considered at land comprising field at 428435 454077, Crag Lane, Harrogate for Taylor Wimpey.

Application for approval of details required under condition 4a (landscaping plan) and 5 (landscape and ecological management plan) of permission 16/04107/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application for erection of 119 dwellings at land comprising field At 428435 454077, Crag Lane, Harrogate for Taylor Wimpey.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 5 (design stage code) and 6 (post construction stage certificate) of planning permission 13/03030/FUL - Erection of a replacement dwelling including the retention of a Norway Maple (revised scheme) (site area 0.08 ha) at 11 Oakdale, Harrogate for P Littler.

Conversion of offices (use class - A2) to 8 flats (use class - C3); Erection of four-storey extension, railings and boundary wall; Demolition of outbuildings; Removal of fire escape and one chimney; Formation of eight rooflights, lightwells, external stairs, fenestration and Parking at 4-6 North Park Road, Harrogate for C Bentley.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.8 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.9 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.5 metres at 140 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Ackroyd.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (window sample) of permission 17/02624/FUL - Installation of replacement windows from timber to uPVC at Flat 2, 21 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for N Nixon.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (noise) of permission 17/02388/FUL - Change of use of shop storage (use class - A1) to six flats (use class - C3) with installation of rooflight and fenestration, alterations to dormer windows, formation of fenestration and external terrace with balcony at 6-10 Commercial Street, Harrogate for AP & K Stothard.

Display of an integral illumination and screen to the ATM fascia, internally illuminated lettering and white LED halo illumination to the ATM surround at 18-20 Cambridge Street, Harrogate for Notemachine UK Ltd.

Conversion of basement and ground floor restaurant to form three dwellings (site area 0.0152ha) at 4 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate for D Lawrence.

Erection of agricultural storage building at Haver Close New Houses, Harrogate for JH And JA Graham and Sons.

Erection of single storey extension at 7 Rossett Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Nicholson.

Erection of single storey extension. Alteration to fenestration at 14 Barnwell Crescent, Harrogate for Mr Kiernan.

Part demolition of single storey extension and erection of single storey extension with two rooflights. Raising of roof height. Alteration of roof over bay windows. Erection of porch. Alteration to fenestration at South Royd, Yew Tree Close, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Findlay.

Erection of one single-storey extension at 16 Harewood Road, Harrogate for N King.

Erection of 2.1m high screen fence to North and East boundaries at Beech House, 1A Wheatlands Road, Harrogate for M Due.

Erection of single storey side and rear extension (revised scheme) at 17 Alderson Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Learmonth.

Erection of single storey extension at 16 Philippas Drive, Harrogate for A Reeve.

Erection of single storey extension with glazed roof and roof lantern. Formation of dormer at 28 West End Avenue, Harrogate for Ms Chisholm And Mr Friskney.

Erection of single storey extension, installation of dormer windows and demolition of existing porch at 13 Grosvenor Road, Harrogate for Mr Walker.

Knaresborough

Deletion of condition 21 of permission 17/00502/FUL to allow wall repairs to be undertaken with like for like stone work and all with lime mortar etc at Meadley Square, Whiteley Yard, Knaresborough for T Wild.

Display of two non illuminated hoarding signs on the North side of York Road to the West of Hay a Park Lane at Manse Farm, York Road, Knaresborough for Commercial Estates Projects Ltd.

Variation of condition 13 (servicing hours) of permission 15/01124/DVCMAJ to allow a further extension of two years, to the servicing hours allowed under appeal - all deliveries, collections and dispatches to premises and external loading, unloading, bottle and refuse emptying, together, with all movements associated with development and construction work, to be carried out between the hours of 0800 to 2100 hours each day Monday to Friday, 0800 to 1800 hours Saturday and 0900 to 1200 Sunday and Bank Holidays at Lidl, York Road, Knaresborough for Lidl UK GmbH.

Application for approval of details required under condition three (drainage) and five (tree protection plan) of permission 16/05152/FUL - Car park extension and alterations at land comprising the Nidd Gorge parking area, Ripley Road, Knaresborough for the Woodland Trust.

Erection of two dwellings with associated parking and access (site area 0.1ha) at land adjacent to South Edge, York Road, Flaxby for M Stephens.

Formation of new vehicular access on land to the east of Main Street, Scotton, and closure of existing access to Beechwood Grange at adjacent to Beechwood Grange, Main Street, Scotton for S McCourt.

Nidderdale

Erection of two storey extension (revised scheme) at Wayside House Farm, Back Road, High Birstwith for B Cooper.

Approval of details required under condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 17/00062/FUL - Erection of two storey extension at Mount Bark Farm, Darley for S Fisher.

Erection of single storey extension with rooflight. Erection of detached garage at 1 South View, Darley for Mr Reynard.

Ripon

Erection of a dwelling with attached garage, associated parking and access and felling of two sycamore trees (T1 and T2) of Tree Preservation Order 55/2017 (site area 0.034 ha) at land South of 17 Deep Ghyll Walk, Ripon for B Wensley.

Erection of a dwelling at land West of 2 Edens Way, Ripon for C Powell.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 3 (floor levels) and 4 (ground levels) and part discharge of condition 8 (materials) of planning permission 16/04497/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application under permission 14/05165/OUTMAJ for erection of 131 dwellings with appearance, landscaping, layout, scale and remaining matters of access considered (Site area 9.01ha) at land comprising field at grid reference 429640 471281 Bellman Walk, Ripon for Beevers.

Demolition of existing single storey extensions. Erection of single storey extension with rooflights. Conversion of existing garage to form annex. Alterations to fenestration at Eton House, Mickley for Mr Merrin.

Demolition of existing PFS kiosk and partial demolition of canopy. Erection of new single storey PFS kiosk and associated landscaping works to include additional car parking at petrol filling station, Morrisons, Minskip for WM Morrisons Supermarkets.

Demolition of existing clock tower, installation of glazed screen, erection of entrance tower, creation of new entrance and resiting of ATMs at Morrisons, Minskip roundabout to Pondarosa Park, Minskip for WM Morrisons Supermarkets.

Replacement of fenestration; Removal of render and repointing of mortar; Formation of stone window heads and installation of two lamps at Manor Farm, Aldborough for Sir A Lawson Tancred.

Variation of condition 2 (drawings, plans and elevations) of permission 16/02392/FUL - Conversion of two barns and outbuildings to form two dwellings to allow dismantling and rebuilding of some walls and to change the roofing material of one of the lean-to elements at Grantley Grange, Grantley for C Ash.

Application for approval of details required under condition 15 (electrical charging points) of permission 16/04660/FULMAJ - Erection of event facility building to include supporting restaurant, formation of car park and service area with access bridge, erection of substation and alterations to Japanese Garden at Grantley Hall, Stephenson Bridge to Grantley Hall and West Lodge, Grantley for Grantley Hall Hotel Ltd.