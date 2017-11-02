Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending October 27.

harrogate

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.96 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.46 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.71 metres at 28 Hill Top Walk, Harrogate for D Fabretti.

Non-material amendment to allow use of render and brick detailing on side elevation of application 17/01098/FUL - Erection of first floor extension to garage and replacement roof to existing extension at 100 Tennyson Avenue, Harrogate for G Nickell Lean.

Application for approval of details required under condition 7 of permission 17/03294/FUL - Conversion of existing retail/office building to form seven apartments to include erection of replacement roof, installation of roof lights, alterations to fenestration, retention of chimneys, erection of gate and railings, formation of access steps, hard standing, cycle storage and bin store and removal of existing garage (Revised scheme) at 3 Devonshire Place, Harrogate for J Harr.

Erection of porch, demolition of attached garage and erection of two storey extension, alterations and extension to existing single storey extension and new detached garage at 29 Wayside Avenue, Harrogate for L Dawson.

Demolition of one existing single-storey extension. Demolition of steps. Erection of one single-storey extension. Formation of steps at 2 Beechwood Crescent, Harrogate for M Potts.

Change of use from A1,A2,A3,A4 to mixed use A1,A2,A3, A4 and D2 at Unit 5 Westgate House, Albert Street, Harrogate for 4 Urban Consulting.

Demolition of garage and erection of replacement garage at 12 Coppice Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Emmott.

Erection of porch extension at 24 Knox Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Marsden.

Change of use from car park (use class B2) to car valeting place (use class B2) erection of ancillary office/store and wash enclosure at Nationwide Crash Repair Centre, Sykes Grove, Harrogate for P Silcock.

Erection of rear dormer to main dwelling extended over the annexe, raising of front roof pitch from 30 degrees to 38 degrees, installation of six velux windows to the front elevation, installation of one flat velux roof light to the rear dormer at Fairview 3 Back Chatsworth Grove, Harrogate for C Ramsden.

Approval of details required under condition 6 of permission 17/03537/FUL - Change of use of gymnasium (use class D2 - assembly and leisure) to form display studio for staff (use class B1- business) to include erection of single storey extension and replacement roof and alterations to fenestration. (revised scheme) at Unit 2 South Barn, The Old Stables, Harrogate for D Saltmarsh (General manager).

Erection of single storey extension and rear balcony and conversion of garage to form ancillary living accommodation at Alder House, 75A Leadhall Lane, Harrogate for J Hulbert.

Erection of single storey extension, first floor extension and replacement roof to existing rear extension at 6 Rossett Way, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Acton.

Demolition of detached garage. Erection of single storey extension with two roof lights and attached garage at 94 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Lily.

Demolition of garage, erection of two storey and single storey extensions and detached stores at Brookfield, 114 Leadhall Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Johnson.

Erection of two storey extension at 27 Bluebell Meadow, Harrogate for G Tupta.

Application for approval of details required under conditions 3 (materials), 6 (footway crossing), 8 (visibility splays), 10 (mud on highway) and 11 (contamination) of permission 17/00223/FUL - Demolition of stores and erection of two dwellings with associated parking and creation of new access. Erection of two storey and single storey extensions, conversion of annexe to garage and alterations to fenestration to Diamond Cottage at Diamond Cottage, Bogs Lane, Harrogate for T Larner.

Erection of a single-storey extension. Alteration to fenestration at 5 Vernon Road, Harrogate for M Rees.

Change of use of residential dwelling to form a mixed use residential dwelling (C3) and child minding service (D1) including formation of three new parking spaces and associated hard standing at 2 Crofters Green, Killinghall for Mr and Mrs Fagan.

Erection of two and single storey extensions, demolition of garage, removal of rear extension and front bay, and alterations to fenestration at Ken Lea, 48 Otley Road, Killinghall for Mr and Mrs Weatherall.

Knaresborough

Demolition of former Co-operative food store at site of the Co Operative, Chain Lane, Knaresborough for Lidl UK GmbH.

Display of three externally illuminated fascia signs, an externally illuminated hanging sign, two non illuminated information boards and installation of flood lights and lanterns at 23 Castlegate, Knaresborough for Enterprise Inns Plc.

Application for approval of details required under condition 4 (window details) of permission 17/04584/DISCON - Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 15/02419/LB to allow the original plans to be revised with the addition of an extra bedroom and alterations to interior layout within a listed building at 37A High Street, Knaresborough for R Grant.

Change of use of agricultural land to open car sales display area including surfacing, fencing and lighting (revised scheme) at Piccadilly Motors Limited, Bar Lane Garage, Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough for Piccadilly Motors Limited.

Erection of two storey extension at Friar Dene, 52 Scriven Road, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Dawson.

Erection of single-storey extension at 45 Greengate Lane, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Wilson.

Retention of change of use of land to form private travellers’ site; Siting of a static caravan and formation of associated hard standing at The Paddocks, Cass Lane, Calcutt for Mr and Mrs Hooton.

Outline application for the demolition of existing agricultural buildings, the erection of four dwellings and conversion of barn to dwelling with access considered at land adjacent to Hazel Head Farm, Mar Head Balk, Arkendale for Messrs Lee, Deane and Glenn Bailey.

Outline application for the erection of a two-storey dwelling with detached double garage with access and layout considered at Green Tree, Main Street, Scotton for Mr Ingleby.

Nidderdale

Erection of two storey extension and balcony, raising of roof ridge, conversion of loft to form additional living accommodation, alterations to fenestration and removal of chimney at 15 Meadow Close, Hampsthwaite for Mr and Mrs Nami.

Outline application for erection of 18 dwellings with access considered at land comprising field at 424874 459814 Clint Bank, Birstwith for D Holmes.

Ripon

Demolition of conservatory; Erection of single-storey extension and Formation of roof lantern at The Water Rat, 24 Bondgate Green, Ripon for R Jones.

Listed building consent for removal of short length of freestanding wall and pier and reinstatement of gates and brick piers, formation of external doorway, and various internal works including removal of stud walls, opening up known elements, establishing room configurations at Sharow View, 75 Allhallowgate, Ripon for Ripon Museum Trust.

Listed building application for various internal works and erection of two sheds and three timber posts with chains and festoon lighting between posts and boundary walls at So Bar And Eats, 6 Old Market Place, Ripon for Green King Pub Partners.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 33 Bondgate, Ripon for Harrogate Borough Council.

Alterations to boundary wall and fence at 1 Kings Mead, Ripon for Dr B Hewitt.

Erection of detached dwelling, formation of access and hardstanding and repositioning of telegraph pole (revised scheme) (site area 0.045 ha) at Greenside, Station Lane, Burton Leonard for Mr and Mrs Threadgold.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (sample materials) of planning permission 17/03094/FUL - Erection of replacement dwelling and detached garage at Field House, Mill Lane, Burton Leonard for K Houlbrook.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (contamination) of permission 14/04870/PBR - Prior notification of change of use from agricultural building to one dwelling house at Ashbrooke, Littlethorpe Lane, Littlethorpe for F Nicholson & Sons.

Outline application for up to 450 dwellings including demolition of existing structures, planting and landscaping, public open space, sustainable drainage and ancillary works with access considered at land at Stump Cross, Boroughbridge for Gladman Developments Ltd.

Approval of details required under condition 11c of permission 15/03562/OUT - Outline application for the erection of three dwellings with all matters reserved at Hawthorne House, Stump Cross Farm, Boroughbridge for R Harris.