Picture gallery: Harrogate Fake Festival 2017

The hugely popular Fake Festival returned to Harrogate on Saturday.
Tribute acts to Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and David Bowie entertained crowds.
Were you in the crowd?
Check out our picture gallery to find out.
The hugely popular Fake Festival returned to Harrogate on Saturday.
Tribute acts to Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and David Bowie entertained crowds.
Were you in the crowd?
Check out our picture gallery to find out.
Almost Done!
Registering with Harrogate Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.