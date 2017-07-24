Search

Picture gallery: Harrogate Fake Festival 2017

The hugely popular Fake Festival returned to Harrogate on Saturday.

Tribute acts to Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys and David Bowie entertained crowds.

The Cronin and Waklin Party at the 2017 Fake Festival. (1707222AM1)

