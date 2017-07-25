Picture gallery: Happygate festival 2017

Thousands of people defied the rain to pack Harrogate’s Valley Gardens on Sunday for the return of free arts and music festival Happygate.

Two local charities will benefit from this year’s Happygate: Ependymoma, a children’s brain tumour research charity set up in memory of Chris Bramhall a local musician, and Craft Aid International, run by Susie Hart MBE, a Harrogate-based charity that enables, empowers and supports people with disabilities and provides free weekly therapeutic craft workshops for disabled adults within the local community, particularly those who are socially isolated.

The Tyson family at the festival (1707233AM3).

Events at Happygate included:

Brass band music by The Harrogate Band, local rock bands and acoustic acts, local DJ’s including Rory Hoy and DJ Trev, modern choir All Together Now, Daleside Beer tent and various food stalls and Craft Aid International’s handcraft demonstration.