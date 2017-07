Hundreds of people enjoyed Hampsthwaite feast at the weekend, the latest edition of an event first established by Royal Charter in 1304.

Feast Queen this year was Millie Addyman, attened by Matthew Scuton, Gracie Ashman, Phoebe Marshall and Samual Bradley-Smith.

