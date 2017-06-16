Photographer’s work on show

Wetherby’s Margins Bookshop has opened a new display of work by local photographer Anna Myerscough.

Originally from the Channel Islands, Anna has been living in Yorkshire for nearly 20 years.

Her passion is to use photography to share everyday things of beauty or intrigue with others.

She is especially drawn to textures, shapes and landscapes, particularly seascapes. Anna also uses her original images to enhance inspirational words taken from the Bible or song lyrics.

“For most of my work, I use very little post-capture processing,” says Anna.

“I want the viewer to feel as if they are looking into the details of that seed head for themselves, or re-living the moment they first saw that favourite headland.”

Margins Bookshop, run by Wetherby Baptist Church, is in Church Street, and has a good selection of second-hand books. It is open 10am-2pm, Tuesday to Saturday.