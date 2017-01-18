Pensioner finds new role looking after elderly people

A pensioner has embarked on a new career as a caregiver for the elderly.

Tony Goodson visits elderly clients of Home Instead Senior Care in Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk, and helps them with their shopping, cooking, and other daily routines, to remain living independently in their own homes. He also provides them with the companionship.

The 65-year-old from Harrogate is part of a new generation of workers who are starting new careers when they would traditionally be thinking about putting their feet up.

Tony spent more than 40 years in journalism before a chance meeting led him into a completely different role and one which he describes as ‘the most personally rewarding thing I have ever done.’

Tony worked for, among others, ITN, Reuters and Sky Sports – covering Olympic Games, World Cups, and F1 Grand Prixs, before joining Home Instead as a caregiver in his home town.

Tony said: “I was chatting to someone who worked for Home Instead and she said I should give it a try as I was looking for something to do after coming to the end of my normal career.

“It was the best decision I ever made. The clients have various needs but all of them have had wonderful and fascinating lives which appealed to the journalist in me.”

Tony added: “I have worked with Home Instead for over a year now and you don’t need any medical or care background to become a caregiver - just plenty of patience, empathy and common sense.”

Harrogate Home Instead owner Sheena Van Parys said: “We are so lucky to have Tony as a caregiver. He is truly an inspiration, and everyone who meets Tony just loves him!

“He is 100 per cent client focused and is proof that the over 50s are a highly effective care resource.

“We match our caregivers to clients and many of our clients would like to be cared for by someone closer to their own age. They also have the life skills to understand the issues faced by those in need of care.

“It’s why we already employ many people who are over 50.”

“Much of the work in the sector is part-time so is ideal for anyone looking to do a few hours to a few days a week.”