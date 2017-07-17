Pensioner badly hurt in Leeds crash

A PENSIONER was seriously injured when a car struck a lamppost in Leeds.

The 67-year-old was passenger in a white Peugeot 2008 which mounted the kerb before striking a lamppost on the A65 Coutances Way at Burley-in-Wharfedale just after 2pm yesterday. (Sun July 17)

She suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

The Peugeot 2008 was being driven towards Ilkley when the crash happened.

Anyone who saw the incident of the car before the collision is asked to contact police on 101 referencing police log 1018 of July 16th.