Pedestrian seriously hurt in Harrogate crash

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a four-car crash in central Harrogate this afternoon (Saturday, January 7).

Police were called to Cambridge Crescent shortly before 1pm, closing off the area around the war memorial to traffic.

A pedestrian suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police have confirmed.

Four vehicles were involved in the incident. Harrogate Police closed off the area to traffic while they investigated, reopening the roads shortly after 5pm.

Police have extended their thanks to members of the public who assisted.