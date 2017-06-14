Pedestrian hit by car crossing North Yorkshire road

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car as he crossed the road near Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the accident on the A61 Ripon Road, between Harrogate and Killinghall, close to its junction with Knox Mill Lane, around 10am on Monday.

The man, who is in his 30s and lives locally, was crossing the road towards Knox Mill Lane, having just got off a northbound Number 36 bus, when the collision occurred.

It involved a blue Fiat Punto car, which was being driven towards Harrogate by a woman in her 50s.

The pedestrian was taken to Harrogate District Hospital where he was admitted with a head injury. His condition is described as "comfortable."

Officers are investigating and want to hear from witnesses. They are keen to speak to a woman who was driving a red car towards Killinghall, and who stopped to help, but left before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.