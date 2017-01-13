Pateley takes action on world's unluckiest pay parking machine

The umpteenth attack on the same unlucky pay and display machine in Pateley Bridge has proven the final straw for frustrated authorities.

At a site meeting last week between Coun Tom Watson, who represents Nidd Valley Ward, and officers from Harrogate Borough Council, county and borough councillors and Nidderdale Agricultural Society, it was decided to cost-up new measures to protect the machine at the showground car park.

Action is finally to be taken after thieves once again attempted to break into the pay and display machine over the Christmas period. It was at least the third time the machine has been attacked in the last 12 months.

Coun Tom Watson said the constant vandalism was more than a nuisance for the authorities, it also had financial repercussions for tax payers - a new machine costs around £4,500.

After Monday’s meeting, the decision was taken to move the ticket machine to a more visible location within the car park.

Steps will also be taken to give the machine more protection and deter potential thieves, including installing barriers at the side of it and a new lighting column.

Coun Watson said: “It is not only the loss of income but the time and money it costs to put it right each time. We are all hoping that the new measures will do the trick.”