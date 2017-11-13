Parking headaches on Harrogate's Tower Street

The arrival of a hotel and a gym in recent years has transformed Tower Street in Harrogate into a bustling area - but not necessarily in a way that pleases traders.

Local residents first felt the initial impact with a massive increase in people parking in the area between Victoria Avenue, West Park and Station Parade - not all of them using the two public pay car parks on the street.

Suddenly, the quiet street was quiet no more.

Perhaps as a result, on-street parking rules have just recently been tightened up considerably in Tower Street.

Part of the changes are new parking bays painted outside houses along Tower Street.

But traders are complaining to the Harrogate Advertiser - and Harrogate Borough Council - that there simply isn’t enough room now to get lorries and vans past without them mounting the pavement on the opposite side of the road.

Part of the problem is that the success of the gym and the hotel means not only more gym-goers looking to park their car in this small area but more commercial vehicles are now using this narrow residential street, too.

