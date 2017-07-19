Park flies the flag as one of country’s best

Sandringham Park in Wetherby has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the very best in the world.

The park, which was once blighted by anti-social behaviour, is among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that this week received a prestigious Green Flag award.

This international award is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities

Chairman of Sandringham Park, Coun Kazia Knight said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the sixth year.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Sandringham Park to such a high standard.

“It is testament to the hard work of all the volunteers and partnerships that we have won a Green Flag Award six years running and we are very proud.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”