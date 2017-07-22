Pannal Primary School celebrates golden anniversary

Fond memories from generations of pupils, teachers and staff shone brightly at the heart of an unforgettably special 50th anniversary weekend for Pannal Primary School.

The Pannal community filled the school over the three days of events and activities from July 14 to July 16 to celebrate the landmark year.

Pupils proudly wore golden fancy dress for the occasion, and a school history and photography exhibition brought memories flooding back for school alumni.

Cheers went up as 420 balloons were released by pupils, donated by Card Factory.

In a whole community effort, the PTA funded anniversary pin badges, and a picnic lunch and afternoon tea were among the many social attractions for people to reminisce over.

Headteacher Jane Turner said: “The atmosphere was absolutely amazing.

“I feel honoured to be the headteacher at the school in this special anniversary year.

“We are one big family here, and even though the school has changed physically over the years, it is exactly the same. It still has the same spirit.

“And everybody wants to come back. We had so many people connected to the school coming back for our anniversary celebrations to share memories and join in.

“I think that shows the strength of feeling that people have for our school. People love this place.”

Entertainment from the Junior Voices, Little Voices and school orchestra was a soundtrack for the events, and seeing all the groups come together to play for the special occasion reminded everyone just how much they love the school for being firmly at the heart of the community.

Mrs Turner said: “It was a very special weekend, very emotional. A lot of people were crying happy tears.

“Past pupils came back and saw teachers still there who taught them. And for the current pupils, they will remember that they were here for this 50th anniversary.

“We had a community choir performing, made up of people connected to the school's past and present.

The school’s summer fair raised £3,500 over the weekend to drive forward exciting future projects for the school.”