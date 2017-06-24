Pannal Gala stars ready to shine

The stars of this year’s Pannal Gala are ready to perform their royal duties.

Charlotte Ware, 10, will be crowned Gala Queen on Sunday at the popular community event, alongside her loyal fellow 10-year-old attendants, Anna Runcorn, Tilly Kershaw, and Zoe Hales.

The Gala will be hosted by organisers Pannal Cricket Club, and runs between 1pm and 5pm in the grounds.

The feast of attractions this year include the crowning of the Gala Queen and a Junior Kwik cricket tournament.

The cricket club said there will be fun for all the family, with a bouncy castle and slide, a trampoline, BBQ and bar, an egg throwing competition, children’s races, a tea tent and plenty of stalls.

There will also be a family dog competition with prizes for the dog with the waggiest tail, the best junior handler and an owner look-a-like competition.

The Chair of the organising committee, Richard Pitt, said: “The Pannal Gala is a real opportunity for the Pannal community to come together in a beautiful setting and share some fun, family focused events including the children’s races and dog

show.”

Kirsten Morgan, who always looks forward to the Pannal Gala, said: “It’s a great community event for all ages, you get younger and older people coming together.”

Admission costs £2 for adults, and there is free entry for children.

