Overwhelming response to Ripon sandwich shop's priority for on duty emergency services

The owner of a Ripon sandwich shop has been thanked for fast tracking on duty emergency services staff after a Facebook post went viral.

The campaign to introduce priority service all started when Gail Carpenter, 51, from Knaresborough, took to social media to share her frustration after she saw a paramedic abandon her place in a long queue at Ripon McDonald's when her pager went off.

Gail's post has been shared over 700 times, and has attracted national and global interest, with an overwhelming response from grateful emergency services staff and businesses.

The owner of Big Bites, Liz Guest, immediately backed Gail's campaign.

She said: "The emergency services do such a great job. If their pagers go off or they are called, they don't get the chance to have their food.

"They work such long hours, and I think we should encourage other businesses to do it, get some independents on board.

"We have had a great response since we started the priority service, the police have been in and thanked us for doing it. We've had customers coming in to say that they have seen it on Facebook, saying how good it is.

"I have taken posters to police stations, fire stations and other emergency services in Ripon to spread the word to let them know that we have the priority."

"I think the priority should go nationwide."

Gail has even been reunited with Harrogate paramedic Jacqui Pound, who started it all.

Liz, who watched the reunion in her shop, said: "Jacqui really appreciates it and thanked Gail, I think she was really humbled by it."

