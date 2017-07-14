Overwhelming response to Harrogate man's cancer appeal sees £10,000 target smashed in 20 days

The family of a Harrogate man with pancreatic cancer have been left overwhelmed after thousands of pounds poured in from across the world to help him in his fight against the disease.
Martin Harland, 54, was diagnosed earlier this year and told shortly after normal surgery would not be an option due to the position of the tumour. His son Mike however decided to seek support online for funds to pay for private treatment. In just 20 days more than £10,000 has been donated to their GoFundMe page from across the UK, Norway, Singapore, India and other countries.