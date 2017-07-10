What is it like policing the Great Yorkshire Show?

Based in Harrogate, Superintendent Paula Booth is North Yorkshire Police’s County Commander covering the districts of Harrogate, Craven, Hambleton and Richmondshire.

Here she focuses on the policing of our area’s biggest and most prestigious annual event, the Great Yorkshire Show, which is due to get underway next week between Tuesday and Thursday.

As always, North Yorkshire Police is delighted and honoured to be supporting the Great Yorkshire Show.

For months now we have been working hard alongside the event organisers to ensure the policing and security operation runs smoothly, especially in light of the terrible incidents in London and Manchester.

As with other large-scale events around the country which attract thousands of people, it is vital to have a visible police presence to help deter and detect criminality in all forms, not just the threat from potential terrorists.

Show-goers will see a range of police resources on duty including some officers on patrol who are armed.

I know this can cause fear and alarm among some, but please remember that they are there to protect you and provide extra reassurance while you and your family and friends enjoy the event.

While you are taking in the fabulous sights and sounds of the show, we again ask you to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious or out-of-the-ordinary as soon as possible.

This can be done directly to a police officer or member of security at the Great Yorkshire Show, or by calling 101. If an emergency response is required, always dial 999.

The key thing is to trust your gut instincts. If something appears wrong, it’s best to report it so it can be properly checked out.

On a lighter note, please say a big ‘hello’ to our officers and staff who are on duty. They will be genuinely thrilled by the kind gesture and some may even be willing to pose for photographs if possible – there’s no harm in asking!

Also, North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce will be at the show highlighting the work they do and engaging with the crowds. They will have a whole load of helpful advice and a few goodies to give out, plus the presence of “Bobby” the police tractor who is guaranteed to be a big hit with little kids and some of the big ‘kids’ too!

I hope you and yours have a brilliant and safe time at the Great Yorkshire Show. Let’s make it one to remember.