Time to celebrate and ‘showcase talents’

One of the most exciting periods in the academic cycle are the various Awards ceremonies, exhibitions and shows which take place during the month of June.

These events are opportunity to celebrate and showcase amazing talents of next generation of artists, crafts people, trades, technicians and professionals. For example, the annual Further Education and Higher Education Awards are designed to recognise the achievements of our students and the goals that they have been working towards for many months or in some cases, years.

It’s where family, friends, supporters and staff members gather to congratulate students on their successes and to wish them the best as they move on to the next stages of their lives, whether that be continuing their learning journey at a higher level, or moving into the world of employment.

Alongside such formal celebratory events the students take opportunity to exhibit their skills and these typically take the form of a number of shows.

Hair and Media students host their annual skills competition on Thursday, June 15. The main focus of this competition is to showcase the student’s skills that they have developed over the year and to celebrate their time at college. The students have been preparing for this show from the very beginning of their course; they have attended external competitions, exhibitions and completed individual research to perfect their chosen theme. Students have been given a choice to select either an occasion or creative fantasy theme for the show, not only will the show be a celebration of their time at the college but also an opportunity to assess them in the real world. Working under pressure is vital in both industries so this too will prepare them for industry. Harrogate College is a creative meeting point for trainee hairdressers and make-up artists. The combination of continuous education, industry experience and entertainment helps students achieve their goals.

This exciting show will take place in our new state of the art premises. If you would like to come along doors open from 6pm. Tickets can be purchased from the hair salon prior to the show or on the door. Tickets cost £3 or four for £10. All money raised will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust Unit.

Meanwhile the Art & Design students from both the further and higher education teams are now experiencing the most exhilarating and hectic time of their studies preparing for their end of year show and annual graduate fashion show.

For the higher education students, this is their platform to showcase the culmination of three years of learning, development, exploration and growth to present to their friends and family an exhibition of their work and their talent for all to see. This is the most important event of their year and is always anticipated with great excitement. The show launches them as practicing artists, fashion designers, photographers and interior architects either into employment, business, full time practice or onto post graduate MA study.

Their exhibition this year promises some inspiring, innovative, challenging pieces across all disciplines displaying their divergent and highly creative thinking.

Our further education Diploma students use this showcase as a stepping stone into Higher Education and an opportunity to show their potential and to see what can inspire their future Art & Design aspirations and practice. This show is also a wonderful opportunity for Art and Design enthusiast, local communities, galleries and collectors to see and connect with the artists who will become household names of the future. For more information please contact the college 01423 878211.