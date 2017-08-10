Pateley Bridge takes centre stage on Bargain Hunt

I am sure many of you who were at the Pateley Bridge 1940s weekend last week would have seen a film crew around the town at various locations. The filmmakers were from a production company that makes a programme for BBC one called A1 Britain’s longest road. The film crew had been following the journey of the Spitfire aeroplane that comes to the Pateley Bridge event along the A1. They then filmed the setting up of the aeroplane where it has its wings and all the parts attached to it on its arrival. The film crew were in Pateley Bridge for the rest of the weekend to film people viewing this iconic aircraft.

The footage of the story of the spitfire and its journey to Pateley Bridge was to be for a 15 minute slot on the BBC1 programme during its afternoon showing. Having liaised and spent time with the production company it has now developed and it looks like the whole Pateley Bridge 1940s event will have its own programme which will be shown on BBC1 on a prime-time evening slot. The programme is to be shown next year just in time to the lead up to next year’s Pateley Bridge 1940s event which will be held on July 28 and 29.

Talking of BBC1, at 12.15pm on Monday 7 August I was on Bargain Hunt with the presenter Eric Knowles. I was not in the red or blue team although I did get to wear a red Bargain Hunt apron - nice! I was featured in the programme talking about the history of sweets and then making them with Eric Knowles on our premises. For those of you wondering I do not get paid for my TV appearances and I did not even get to keep my red apron - the BBC said they could not afford to give me one! Ironic really when the wages of TV presenters at the BBC have just been released. Within a couple of hours of the programme being on TV, a family from Richmond, North Yorkshire came into our shop and said “we have just seen you on TV so decided to come to Pateley Bridge.” It transpired they have never been before and they said they thought it was a great place from what they had seen so far on their visit.

Last week I met my boss Jean MacQuarrie who is the editor of this paper and has been since 1988 - sorry Jean. I should add I say boss with tongue in cheek as I do not get paid for writing the columns in this paper. The Nidderdale Herald and associated papers in the group have a long and illustrious history and I am proud to be able to contribute on behalf of the community in the paper. Whilst we are in a digital world many still want and rely on print to find out what is in the news and the things going on in the community. Greasing up a bit to my boss I think this paper does a fantastic service for the community and we should congratulate Jean and her team on their sterling work in a time when it is tough in their industry.

Last week seems to have been all about the press and media. On Friday I met with Anthony Burton who is from Knaresborough and is a renowned historian and author who has written over 80 books. Anthony has also appeared on many TV programmes as the historical expert. Anthony was accompanied by Rob Scott a very well-known photographer. Anthony is writing a book about Britain’s Living History and Rob is the photographer for the book which will feature our sweet shop. You will have to wait a long time to see the book and photo as it is not published until 2019. I wonder if I will still be writing for this paper in 2019 - I can hear the groans from you all now. See you next week so long as the boss does not dispense with my services!