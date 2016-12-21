Open doors festive lunch on menu for charity at hotel

Clients from the Opening Doors charity were recently provided with musical entertainment from Saltergate Junior School over Christmas lunch held at Harrogate’s Majestic Hotel.

The 61 guests, who are all older, have a disability or sensory impairment, were joined by Deputy Mayor of Harrogate Coun Christine Ryder and her consort, for their annual Christmas luncheon.

The diners were then entertained with a medley of traditional and modern Christmas songs from the 35 strong choir, who were all aged between eight and 11. And 11-year-old Saltergate pupil Yuan Xu also treated the audience to a solo piano recital of Chopin’s Minute Waltz.

Guests were then invited to join in with the carols and presented with small gifts from the children.

Part of the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), the Opening Doors project has been helping its members to get out and about locally for nearly 20 years. A team of dedicated volunteer befrienders accompany clients on trips out.