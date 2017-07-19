Olympics star opens Wetherby Aldi store

Queues of shoppers waited in line to see the new Aldi Wetherby store being officially opened by Olympic gold medallist Tom Ransley last Thursday.

After years in the planning, Team GB rower Tom cut the ribbon on the Sandbeck Lane store, watched by about 50 shoppers.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “The store drew in a great crowd, with over 50 shoppers before it opened at 8am.”

Aldi first highlighted its intention for the former Nidd Vale car showroom site in Sandbeck Lane in November 2013 after plans for stores in the town by Sainsbury (Mercur Hotel site) and Asda (Sandbeck Lane) had been rejected.

But bosses for the German discount chain pushed ahead following an “encouraging” public consultation.

The site has 72 car parking spaces and 940 metres of retail space, which will stock 1,350 product lines.

And 32 new jobs have been created with the store launch, with Aldi still recruiting for a variety of roles in the area.

Tom said: “I really enjoyed opening the store today, it was a great atmosphere. Everyone in the crowd was eager to explore their new supermarket and it was nice to see the staff welcoming the community into the new store.

“Aldi’s support for myself and my teammates has been fantastic.”

Aldi store manager Clare Vause added: “It was great to finally open our doors to the Wetherby community this morning.

“It’s been a huge effort from all involved and you can really feel the passion from our local team to provide the best service possible to their fellow community members.

“Tom was great with our customers and many made sure they got a selfie with him before they headed down the aisles.

“We look forward to welcoming lots more customers over the coming days, ensuring they enjoy their new store and the quality products we provide at amazing prices.”

Aldi also marked the opening by donating refreshments to Crossley Street Primary.