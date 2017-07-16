Olympian Kelly delivers rousing speech at school

A North Yorkshire school welcomed a double Olympic Gold winning medallist to deliver a unique lesson about resilience and hard work.

Dame Kelly Holmes was the special guest speaker at Cundall Manor School’s annual Speech and Prize Giving day that saw the former Olympian turned businesswoman deliver a rousing and often moving speech to nearly 800 staff, parents and pupils.

Some of the Cundall Manor School prize winners.

The Olympic champion visited the school as part of the yearly celebrations that also saw the school’s head boys and girls deliver speeches alongside Dame Kelly, headmistress Amanda Kirby and chairman of governors Sir Thomas Ingilby.

Dame Kelly spoke with passion about the need for every child to be inspired and cited her former PE teacher, Debbie Page, as her biggest influence, adding: “She was someone who really believed in me.”

Alongside the speech from Dame Kelly, four head boys and girls had the chance to reminisce on their time at the school.

Headmistress Amanda Kirby, said: “The day was a superb celebration of all things Cundall.

Dame Kelly during her speech.

“We were extremely proud to welcome Dame Kelly to our school and show her some of the amazing things that happen throughout the year.”