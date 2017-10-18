Official opening of new £3.5m Wetherby grandstand

Wetherby Racecourse’s new Jump season gets underway today with the unveiling of a new £3.5m grandstand.

The annual Spinal Research Northern Raceday fixture will see the Millennium West facility opened by Nick Rust, Chief Executive of the British Horseracing Authority.

The three storey grandstand facilities, completed by York-based Lindum Construction in summer, include a public bar, betting shop, owners and trainers balcony and accommodation for stewards and television cameras.

Speaking ahead of the opening Chief executive and clerk of the course, Jonjo Sanderson, said: “Today we will be able to showcase fully the excellent new facilities and improvements we have made as part of the £3.5 million redevelopment project.”

Today’s Spinal Research Northern Raceday has raised over £580,000 since its inception 27 years ago and organisers expect to generate another £35,000 this year.

Alex Toon, who suffered a spinal cord injury while out mountain biking three years agao, will be the guest speaker at a lunch during the meeting.

The highlight on the track on October 18 is the £10,000 Bobby Renton Handicap Chase (3.45pm, 20 entries) over just shy of two and a half miles.

Wetherby’s seven-race programme starts at 2.10pm and finishes at 5.25pm.

Wetherby’s racing calendar is made of up 16 Jump racedays and four Flat fixtures between October and June next year, with prize money totalling over £1.1 million over the season.