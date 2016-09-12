Northallerton renames town square in honour of Olympic heroes

NORTHALLERTON’S TOWN Square is to be renamed in honour of the district’s Olympians.

Plaques will be embedded into the pavements of the newly-named Olympic Square to mark the achievements of athletes from the last two games.

Rower Laurence Whiteley, 25, was the latest to bring honour to the town, winning Paralympic gold in the mixed double sculls. In 2012, Nicola Wilson took silver for equestrian team eventing and Kat Copeland, from nearby Stokesley, won gold in the rowing.

Council leader, Coun Mark Robson, said: “We want them to know how proud the district is of them, of their hard work and determination to bring home the medals to Hambleton.”