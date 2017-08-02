North Yorkshire Police furniture up for grabs during HQ move

Charities that help people in the community are being offered free office furniture as North Yorkshire Police clears out its old headquarters.

Staff and officers are currently moving to a new HQ – Alverton Court in Northallerton – and some existing furniture is surplus to requirements.

Items up for grabs include office desks, chairs and cabinets, whiteboards and desk storage units.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We work closely with all kinds of charities and community groups, so we see the invaluable role they play across North Yorkshire.

"But money can be tight for smaller charities, so by offering them the chance to reuse some of our furniture, they could save a few pennies while kitting out their premises."

To be eligible, charities must be able to demonstrate that they act for the benefit of people in North Yorkshire.

All furniture is provided as-seen and will need to be collected from Newby Wiske Hall by the organisation claiming it.

To find out more, email details of your charity and what items you would like to HQ17queries@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk before Monday, September 11.