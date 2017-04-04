North Yorks' indie band launches single with record shops tour

A new North Yorkshire indie rock band has started a tour of independent record shops including Harrogate to celebrate the launch of its debut single on vinyl.

The Doubtful Bottle will be familiar to many readers already from its previous incarnation as the popular and successful The Conspirators, who famously worked at one point with Fairport Convention folk legend June Dyble.

The new band is different, however, more rockier, says leader John Gillies who is cock-a-hoop over the positive reception to the band’s vinyl single Can’t Climb Any Higher which is released tomorrow, Friday.

Ex-Ripon Grammar School student John said: “We listened to what labels were telling us about what was commercial in our previous band. We are proud of what we achieved but we wanted to be ourselves again.

“The new band has a rockier sound, it’s less folky with more energy. Jericho Keys on BBC Introducing described us as “frantic interdimensional rock”, which we like.”

As well as John on vocals and guitar, the new band retains its twin vocal line-up with ex-Bedale High School’s Genevieve Parker sharing singing duties once again - backed by Nathan Reeve on bass and Jim Beadle on drums.

Hailing from Masham, Bedale and Catterick, The Doubtful Bottle think big but retain their local roots.

That’s partly why the band’s mini-tour of record shops in support of Can’t Climb Any Higher, which was recorded in Brighton, kicked off last Saturday at Better Daze Record Store in Northallerton.

The band are now set to venture to Sheffield, Harrogate (Sunday, April 16 at Evil Eye Record Shop), York and Wakefield.

John has become a big vinyl fan of late and is keen to support local record shops.

John said: “I love the record shop in Northallerton. I know it quite well.

“I told the owner we were releasing our single on vinyl and would he stock it?

“He said “why don’t you do a performance in the shop ? The idea of the tour snowballed from there.”

Currently influenced by a wide variety of acts including The Cars, Meat Puppets, Nirvana, Franz Ferdinand and The Doors, John said The Doubtful Bottle used 2 valve amps in the studio and an analogue tape machine to capture a live feel and a proper guitar band sound.

The new band have certainly been hard at it and expect to release their debut album by the end of the year.

John said: “I don’t think we sound like we are from any particular era or belong to any particular genre. We are a brand new band with a brand new sound.”