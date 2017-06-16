Nidderdale dawn chorus with a difference

Children are being recruited to record birdsong and compose the sounds into music as part of attempts to inspire a new generation to protect wildlife in North Yorkshire.

The Wild Watch project in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) began in spring and is being funded with nearly £300,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

As well as composing music and taking part in a ‘Bird Choir’, the project includes the biggest wildlife survey ever carried out in Nidderdale.

The project officer at the Nidderdale AONB, Alice Crosby, said: “Children are quite disconnected from their environment for various reasons.

"To ensure our work today helps nature tomorrow, we need to inspire our children about wildlife and why we should protect it.

"The Bird Choir is a brilliant way to help children learn about wildlife. They record the birds singing in their school grounds and then use the recordings to create a piece of music.”