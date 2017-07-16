NHS Trust director’s excellence rewarded with national accolade

A boss at the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust has been recognised for expertise in his field.

The trust’s director of workforce and organisational development, Phillip Marshall, recently scooped the Healthcare People Management Association’s award for 2017.

He was described as “one of the pre-eminent HR Director experts in terms of workforce development, skills and education”.

This year, Mr Marshall has spearheaded the implementation of a values and behaviours framework incorporating values-based appraisals and provided leadership to the roll out of a Quality Charter.

The charter sets out the trust’s ambition for quality and safety, promotes staff engagement, provides assurance on care quality and supports a positive culture.

Mr Marshall has a history of involvement with Health Education England’s Local Education and Training Boards, which are responsible for the training and education of NHS staff, and is currently a Board member of the LETB North.

He leads the Registered Staff work stream for the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Sustainability and Transformation Partnership through the Local Workforce Action Board, and co-leads the creation of a collaborative staff employment bank across the six hospital trusts in the Partnership.

Phillip, who has been in post in Harrogate for 11 years, said: “I’m delighted and incredibly proud to have received this award. It’s testament to the hard work of my team as well as managers across the trust in driving forward good people management and creating an inclusive, forward-looking working environment.

“There is a direct link between the job that I and my team do, the engagement of our workforce and the outcomes for our patients and those who use our services.

“Happy members of staff, who love and care about what they do, does equal better care for patients and I see this every day when I go to work.”