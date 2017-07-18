Newby Hall car show once again draws in record crowds

The sun shone on Newby Hall last weekend as over 1400 historic vehicles were on display at Newby Hall.

A record crown of over 5000 visitors went along to see some wonderful exhibits amongst which were Austin, Ford, including a Model T ‘Tin Lizzy’ dating all the way back to 1915, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, Buick and MG.

The rally wass organised by the Bishop Auckland Branch of NECPWA and Commercial Director, Stuart Gill said: “What a great day our visitors have had today at the Historic Vehicle Rally. It is one of the main events in the Newby Hall calendar and attendances increase every year, and this year is no exception.

“The number and range of exhibits has been breathtaking and the fact that the sun is shining means that everyone has had a fantastic day out”

For more information about the car show which is the largest in the North of England, go to www.newbyhall.com