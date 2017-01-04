New Year’s Day cyclo cross boosts region

Organisers of the New Year’s Day cyclo cross event in Knaresborough have hailed it a success after seeing nearly 450 competitors take part and over 1,500 spectators drawn to watch the day’s racing.

This was the first time the Nova Cycling Club-organised Novacross event had been held in the grounds of Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough and the eight races attracted a buoyant level of entries, from seasoned cyclocross riders through to newcomers and under eight’s having their first go at off-road biking.

Boosted by the participation of double gold medal-winning Paralympian Steve Bate, who rode on a tandem piloted by mountain bike expert Guy Kesteven, the organisers have also nearly met their £1,000 fundraising target for a new bike rack and shelter for students at the local sight loss charity Henshaws.

Steve Smales, race director said: “The whole event was fantastic not just for experienced cyclo cross competitors but for families enjoying a day out with the kids in the fresh air, and newcomers to the sport.

“It helped build on North Yorkshire’s success as a cycling destination and local businesses also benefited as many of the competitors and spectators were first-time visitors to Knaresborough, with many staying overnight.

“Our thanks go to the local community and sponsors for supporting the event.”

Families turned out to watch youngsters compete in the youth and under eights and many races attracted a national field of competitors.

